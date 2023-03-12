Das Ka Dhamki Trailer 2.0: Vishwak’s Show All The Way

Vishwak Sen is coming up with an out-and-out action and family entertainer Das Ka Dhamki. Besides playing the lead role, he has also directed and produced the movie where Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen as the leading lady. The makers who previously released trailer 1.0 which was well-received have unveiled trailer 2.0 now.

The trailer begins with the introduction of Vishwak Sen’s character as a pharma company chief who invents a drug to treat cancer patients. His dream is to see no one suffering from cancer. When he loses his life in an accident, a hotel waiter played by Vishwak Sen himself is brought in his place. How he copes with the new people and circumstances around him will be interesting to see.

Although trailer 1.0 showed many aspects of the movie, the trailer 2.0 discloses the core point and assures the movie will be exceedingly entertaining. It’s Vishwak Sen’s show all the way. He looked excellent in both characters. Nivetha Pethuraj oozed oomph and the chemistry worked well.

Technically too, the trailer 2.0 is very impressive. While Dinesh K Babu handled the cinematography, Leon James provided the music. The video takes the expectations to another level.

Das Ka Dhamki will have Pan India release on March 22nd.