Movie News

Dating Rumors on Rukmini Vasanth

Published on January 17, 2026 by sankar

Dating Rumors on Rukmini Vasanth

Kannada beauty Rukmini Vasanth is occupied with a number of interesting projects. She is paired beside NTR in Dragon and Rukmini Vasanth has several films in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil languages. In an interesting speculation, there are dating rumors against this beauty. The actress has been spotted with her friend Siddant Nag, a photographer and a podcast host by profession. Rukmini is spotted holding hands with Siddant and the picture is now going viral on social media. The duo is yet to respond about their relationship.

