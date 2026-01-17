Family audiences are enjoying BMW dearly – Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja has delivered a blockbuster with the wholesome family entertainer, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignapthy this Sankranti. Directed by Kishore Tirumala and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film is witnessing a blockbuster run at the box office, drawing packed houses and family audiences across all locations.

The team held blockbuster success meet today and expressed their gratitude to the audience. Leading lady Dimple Hayathi thanked the makers for the opportunity to step away from her typical glam doll image. She shared that the shift toward a performance heavy role has resonated deeply with viewers, who are specifically praising her expressive acting and screen presence.

Sunil also shared his excitement, thanking the director for providing him with a full-length humorous character after a significant gap. He noted that his friends have appreciated him after a long time and the absolute positive energy Ravi Teja brings to the sets made the film incredibly entertaining to work on. Director Kishore Tirumala expressed his heartfelt thanks to both the audience and his lead star for making the film a festive hit.

Reflecting on the project, Ravi Teja complimented Kishore’s writing sensibilities, comparing them to the legends like Jandhyala. He stated that he wanted to work with Raghavendra Rao in such a entertaining story and Kishore did it for him. He mentioned that he truly enjoyed performing every scene and had been eager to do a pleasant family entertainer with a subject like this. He opined that since the film strikes a perfect balance between comedy and emotion, it is poised for a long and successful run at the box office.