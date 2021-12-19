Deets on Acharya releasing on February 4, 2022

Acharya is one of the much awaited films of this season since it features ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi and ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan in the lead. With its shoot getting completed long back, the film’s dubbing works are over now.

A press note from the film’s makers said that the project is currently under post-production stage to catch up the release deadline of February 4, 2022. Acharya will have a grand release across the world on that date, it added.

Acharya, written and directed by Koratala Siva, is produced by Niranjan Reddy on Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company banner. Smt Surekha Konidela is presenting the film.

Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde are the leading ladies of Acharya, while the film has musical score by Mani Sharma. Cinematography and editing are taken care of by Tirru and Naveen Nooli, respectively.