x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
Genelia Stunning Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Delhi : The Gas Chamber

Published on November 18, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
image
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

Delhi : The Gas Chamber

Delhi has entered its most severe phase of air pollution control measures as air quality reaches dangerous levels. Delhi’s air pollution crisis is a complex issue with multiple contributing factors. Stubble burning by farmers in neighboring states, a practice that significantly increases PM2.5 levels during winter months, is a major culprit. Additionally, the city’s massive fleet of over 12 million vehicles is responsible for around 40% of the city’s particulate pollution, with emissions from traffic clogging the air. Ongoing construction activities also play a role, generating dust and debris that exacerbates air quality issues. Furthermore, industrial pollution from factories and power plants emits harmful pollutants, worsening the smog. To make matters worse, the open burning of garbage in the city adds to the toxic air mix, making the capital’s air quality a hazardous cocktail of pollutants.

Chief Minister Atishi announced today that all schools, except for Classes 10 and 12, will immediately shift to online classes starting Monday as the city grapples with hazardous air quality levels.

The decision comes as Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 450, pushing the city into the “Severe+” category on November 17, 2024. Heavy fog and stagnant winds have created conditions that trap pollutants, leading authorities to implement Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

In response to this crisis, the government has announced comprehensive restrictions on traffic movement. Non-essential trucks are now banned from entering Delhi, with exceptions only for CNG, electric, and BS-VI diesel vehicles carrying essential goods. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi are also prohibited unless they meet specific environmental standards.

The construction sector has come to a complete halt, with all building activities suspended. This includes major infrastructure projects such as highways, roads, and power transmission work. The ban aims to reduce dust pollution, which significantly contributes to the city’s air quality problems.

Workplaces across Delhi are also facing significant changes. Both government and private offices must now operate at half capacity, with the remaining employees working from home. The central government has received recommendations to implement similar work-from-home arrangements for its workforce.

Health experts are particularly concerned about vulnerable populations during this crisis. Medical professionals strongly advise children, elderly residents, and individuals with respiratory conditions to remain indoors. The air quality has reached levels where even healthy adults should minimize outdoor exposure.

The current weather forecast offers little hope for immediate relief. Meteorological conditions suggest that the severe pollution levels may persist, prompting authorities to consider additional measures. Officials are discussing the possibility of implementing the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme if air quality doesn’t improve.

Looking ahead, city officials will continue monitoring air quality levels daily and may adjust restrictions based on pollution measurements. These emergency measures will remain in effect until there’s a significant improvement in air quality. Residents are advised to stay updated with local guidelines and take necessary precautions to protect their health during this environmental emergency.

The implementation of Stage IV GRAP measures represents the most stringent response to Delhi’s air pollution crisis. While these restrictions may cause temporary inconvenience, they are deemed essential to protect public health and improve the city’s air quality.

-Sanyogita

Next Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion Previous AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp
else

TRENDING

image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion
image
Mega Family away from Pushpa 2: The Rule Trailer

Latest

image
AP High Court Denies Protection to Ram Gopal Varma
image
Diljit Dosanjh criticizes Telangana government
image
Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion
image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
image
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp

Most Read

image
Delhi : The Gas Chamber
image
AP Farmers Can Now Sell Grain Through WhatsApp
image
Telangana Announces 100% Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2026

Related Articles

SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks Genelia Stunning Photoshoot