Kantara Chapter 1 Coming For Auspicious Occasion

The moment has arrived and the divine forest whispers. Kantara Chapter 1, prequel for the smashing hit Kantara is coming for auspicious occasion of Dussehra, as officially announced by the makers. October 2nd is the date finalized for the film’s theatrical release.

Rishab Shetty, besides playing the lead role is also directing the movie. The release date poster presents him in a hulky avatar in a chiselled physique with weapons in both hands. This action-packed poster shows him getting ready for a big fight.

Vijay Kiragandur who is consecutively crafting path-breaking movies is bankrolling the project on Hombale Films with music by Ajaneesh B Loknath.