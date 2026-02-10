x
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dhanush lines up Two Biopics for 2027

Published on February 10, 2026 by sankar

Tamil actor Dhanush has several films lined up as an actor. He is also directing films and is producing content-driven films on his Wunderbar Films. Dhanush can be called as the busiest actor of Indian cinema and he has films in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages. The actor has lined up two biopics and the shoots will start next year. Here are the details of the biopics:

Ilayaraaja Biopic: Dhanush has stepped into the shoes of legendary music composer Ilayaraaja’s biopic and the film was announced last year. Due to the packed schedules of Dhanush, the project was delayed and the shoot commences in summer next year. Arun Matheswaran will direct the project. Though there are rumors that Arun Matheswaran is out of the film, the rumors are untrue. The pre-production work is happening currently. Dhanush will prepare himself before commencing the shoot of the legendary music composer’s life story. AGS Entertainment, Connekt Media, and Mercuri Movies are the producers. Ilayaraaja himself will compose the music and background score for the film.

APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic: Dhanush will also be seen essaying the title role of APJ Abdul Kalam biopic. Tanhaji and Adipurush fame Om Raut will direct the prestigious life story of APJ Abdul Kalam. Kalam: The Missile Man of India is the title locked for the film and the shoot starts next year. Dhanush will have to work on his looks before he takes up the project. Abhishek Agarwal Arts) and T-Series will bankroll the project jointly. The film is inspired by Dr. Kalam’s autobiography Wings of Fire.

