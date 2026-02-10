Dhanush lines up Two Biopics for 2027

Tamil actor Dhanush has several films lined up as an actor. He is also directing films and is producing content-driven films on his Wunderbar Films. Dhanush can be called as the busiest actor of Indian cinema and he has films in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages. The actor has lined up two biopics and the shoots will start next year. Here are the details of the biopics:

Ilayaraaja Biopic: Dhanush has stepped into the shoes of legendary music composer Ilayaraaja’s biopic and the film was announced last year. Due to the packed schedules of Dhanush, the project was delayed and the shoot commences in summer next year. Arun Matheswaran will direct the project. Though there are rumors that Arun Matheswaran is out of the film, the rumors are untrue. The pre-production work is happening currently. Dhanush will prepare himself before commencing the shoot of the legendary music composer’s life story. AGS Entertainment, Connekt Media, and Mercuri Movies are the producers. Ilayaraaja himself will compose the music and background score for the film.

APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic: Dhanush will also be seen essaying the title role of APJ Abdul Kalam biopic. Tanhaji and Adipurush fame Om Raut will direct the prestigious life story of APJ Abdul Kalam. Kalam: The Missile Man of India is the title locked for the film and the shoot starts next year. Dhanush will have to work on his looks before he takes up the project. Abhishek Agarwal Arts) and T-Series will bankroll the project jointly. The film is inspired by Dr. Kalam’s autobiography Wings of Fire.