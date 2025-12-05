Dhanush’s Film makes it Big in Bollywood

Most of the Bollywood Superstars are struggling to deliver a decent film from the past few years. But Dhanush has come up with a romantic entertainer Tere Ishk Mein and the film has ended its first week on a banger note. Tere Ishk Mein surpassed several biggies and minted big money. The film also remained super strong on weekdays and collected decent numbers. Kriti Sanon is the leading lady and Anand L Rai directed the film.

Tere Ishk Mein failed to make much impact in Tamil as it was presented as a Hindi movie. Tere Ishk Mein is releasing in Telugu today as Amara Kavyam. The makers haven’t promoted the film across regional platforms. But the film has made good money in the Hindi regions. The film is expected to make decent in its second weekend in North India.