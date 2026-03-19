Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Regional Hurdles Cleared

Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened on a sensational note across the globe and the reviews are clear that the film will end up as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. In a sudden shock, the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam version of the film did not release as per the plan with paid premieres yesterday. The shows of all the regional languages are canceled today because of the last minute delays and the censor hurdles.

All the hurdles are cleared and Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam from tomorrow. Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened on a sensational note though the regional shows were disrupted. In the Telugu states, the Telugu shows were replaced with Hindi shows and the footfalls are decent. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is directed by Aditya Dhar and the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead role.