Home > Movie News

Dil Raju working on Six Films

Published on November 30, 2025 by sankar

Top producer Dil Raju has delivered a series of debacles. He has been working tirelessly without breaks to make a strong comeback. 2025 is not a great start for him and the second half of the year has been focused on lining up new films. Dil Raju announced that six new films will start in 2026 and the details of these projects will be announced officially by Sri Venkateswara Creations in December. The production house has recently started Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan which is a rural entertainer.

Dil Raju has his prestigious film Yellamma, a Telangana-based rural drama and the film features Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad in the lead role. Balagam Venu will direct the film and the heroine is being finalized. Dil Raju will also re-launch his nephew Ashish Reddy early next year and two new films of Ashish will be launched soon. Apart from these, Dil Raju is all set to launch several crazy projects of stars. He is also keen to make a comeback in Hindi and has films lined up with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others. On the whole, 2026 seems to be a comeback year for Dil Raju.

Next Record Breaking Digital Deal for Prabhas’ Spirit Previous NTR’s Dragon toughest schedule begins in 1st week of Dec
