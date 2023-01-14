Dil Raju’s strategy goes wrong for Vaarasudu

Top producer Dil Raju scored several super hits in Telugu cinema and he has several big-budget films lined up. Dil Raju produced Vijay’s Varisu and he paid Rs 110 crores for the top Tamil actor. The film opened to decent reviews in Tamil and is doing good in the circles. But the film is struggling for buzz in Telugu states. Dil Raju tried hard to convince Vijay but the actor showed no interest to promote the film in Telugu. A release press meet was arranged recently and there is no buzz around the film. The pre-release sales for Vaarasudu are quite poor in Telugu.

Dil Raju was quite aggressive during his recent interviews but this failed to generate buzz around the film. The promotions are almost zero across the Telugu states. With Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy in Sankranthi race, the audience are least bothered about Vaarasudu. Going with the trend, Vaarasudu may struggle badly across the Telugu states. Dil Raju’s strategy has gone badly wrong for Vaarasudu. The film is a family entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally.