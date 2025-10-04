x
Home > Movie News

Double Celebration : Chiru & Venky Together

Published on October 4, 2025 by swathy

Double Celebration : Chiru & Venky Together

Two of Telugu cinema’s biggest icons, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh, have set off to Chennai today to join the 80’s Stars Reunion. Known for their evergreen charm and humility, the duo has always shared a warm friendship that continues to inspire fans across generations.

This year’s reunion will not only be a celebration of timeless memories and golden bonds, but also a moment of extra joy for fans, as Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh are soon to share screen space in Mana ShankaraVaraPrasadGaru, their first-ever collaboration.

The sight of both legends heading to Chennai together is already creating nostalgia and excitement, turning this year’s 80’s reunion into one of the most talked-about gatherings in the industry.

