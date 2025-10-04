Santhana Prapthirasthu: Vennela Kishore sings a funny situational song

“Santhana Prapthirasthu,” a musical family entertainer, stars Vikranth and Chandni Chowdary in the lead roles. The song Anukundhokati Le Ayyindhokati Le Lyrical video released today. This lively and situational new song adds a quirky twist to the narrative.

Making an unexpected yet entertaining singing debut is popular comedian Vennela Kishore, whose energetic and humorous vocals bring a fresh vibe to the track. Kishore also plays a significant role in the upcoming film Santhana Prapthirasthu as Dr. Bhramaram, a character whose offbeat suggestions only add to the protagonist’s struggles.

This particular song reflects a chaotic yet amusing phase in the main character’s life. Composed by Sunil Kashyap, the song blends upbeat music with moments of frustration, mirroring the protagonist’s emotional rollercoaster. Vennela Kishore’s distinct voice and comic timing enhance the overall appeal, making the track both engaging and memorable.

Lyricist Balavardhan captures the mood perfectly, using witty and expressive lines to depict the confusion and fun. The film has an ensemble cast featuring Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker, Abhinav Gomatam, Jeevan Kumar, Muralidhar Goud, Sri Lakshmi and others.

With a plenty of laughs and a good message, Santhana Prapthirasthu promises to deliver a good entertainer. Produced under the banners of Madhura Entertainment and Nirvi Arts, “Santhana Prapthirasthu” is directed by Sanjeev Reddy, known for his work on ABCD and the popular web series Aha Naa Pellanta.