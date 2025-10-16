Dude Is A Mirror To Relationships: Pradeep Ranganathan

Young sensation Pradeep Ranganathan, riding high on the success of Love Today and Dragon, is now eyeing another success at the box office with his upcoming film Dude. The grand Swag Event of the film was joined along with the team by several notable Telugu directors including Hanu Raghavapudi, Buchi Babu Sana, Shiva Nirvana, Mahesh Babu P, and Sai Rajesh.

During the event, Pradeep expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Telugu audience for embracing him. “Hyderabad feels like home now,” he said. “The love you’ve shown for Love Today and Dragon means the world to me. I genuinely feel like I belong here.”

Speaking about Dude, Pradeep described it as a wholesome entertainer that blends humor, emotion, and an important life lesson. “Dude is a mirror to relationships we all live through. Whether it’s love, friendship, or family, things start falling apart when a third person gets involved. Outsiders often don’t know the full picture, and believing them can lead to heartbreak. So in any relationship, trust the one you love, but not what others say.”

Directed by Keerthiswaran and backed by the trusted banner Mythri Movie Makers, Dude pairs Pradeep with Mamitha Baiju.