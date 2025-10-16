x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Dude Is A Mirror To Relationships: Pradeep Ranganathan

Published on October 16, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Dude Is A Mirror To Relationships: Pradeep Ranganathan
image
Prabhas’ Fans waiting for the Big Update
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Pranks, Laughter, and Clashes
image
Women Are The Most Beautiful Species Ever: Siddu Jonnalagadda
image
Trending News Today

Dude Is A Mirror To Relationships: Pradeep Ranganathan

Young sensation Pradeep Ranganathan, riding high on the success of Love Today and Dragon, is now eyeing another success at the box office with his upcoming film Dude. The grand Swag Event of the film was joined along with the team by several notable Telugu directors including Hanu Raghavapudi, Buchi Babu Sana, Shiva Nirvana, Mahesh Babu P, and Sai Rajesh.

During the event, Pradeep expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Telugu audience for embracing him. “Hyderabad feels like home now,” he said. “The love you’ve shown for Love Today and Dragon means the world to me. I genuinely feel like I belong here.”

Speaking about Dude, Pradeep described it as a wholesome entertainer that blends humor, emotion, and an important life lesson. “Dude is a mirror to relationships we all live through. Whether it’s love, friendship, or family, things start falling apart when a third person gets involved. Outsiders often don’t know the full picture, and believing them can lead to heartbreak. So in any relationship, trust the one you love, but not what others say.”

Directed by Keerthiswaran and backed by the trusted banner Mythri Movie Makers, Dude pairs Pradeep with Mamitha Baiju.

Previous Prabhas’ Fans waiting for the Big Update
else

TRENDING

image
Dude Is A Mirror To Relationships: Pradeep Ranganathan
image
Prabhas’ Fans waiting for the Big Update
image
Women Are The Most Beautiful Species Ever: Siddu Jonnalagadda

Latest

image
Dude Is A Mirror To Relationships: Pradeep Ranganathan
image
Prabhas’ Fans waiting for the Big Update
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Pranks, Laughter, and Clashes
image
Women Are The Most Beautiful Species Ever: Siddu Jonnalagadda
image
Trending News Today

Most Read

image
Somireddy’s Sharp Jabs at Jagan: “Google Has Exposed His Secrets — No Wonder He’s Angry!”
image
“One State, One Capital, One Vision”: Nara Lokesh on Andhra Pradesh’s New Era of Growth
image
Inside the YSR Family Feud: NCLAT Puts Saraswati Power Ownership on Hold

Related Articles

Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions