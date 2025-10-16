x
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
When will Ram Charan and Sukumar Film Start?

Published on October 16, 2025 by sankar

When will Ram Charan and Sukumar Film Start?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is shooting for Buchi Babu’s Peddi and the film is aimed for March 27th, 2026 release. The first single from the film will be out soon. Ram Charan is committed to work with Sukumar for a film and the top director has started working on the script. Reports say that the film is the sequel for their super hit film Rangasthalam and the shoot commences soon. As per the latest update, the shooting formalities of the film will start in May 2026.

Ram Charan will be relieved from Peddi early next year. He will take a short break and prepare for Sukumar’s film. He will have a different look in this rustic entertainer. Sukumar and his team are in Dubai working on the final script. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project. Sukumar is also co-producing Ram Charan’s Peddi and he is personally overlooking the content.

