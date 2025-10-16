When will Ram Charan and Sukumar Film Start?

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is shooting for Buchi Babu’s Peddi and the film is aimed for March 27th, 2026 release. The first single from the film will be out soon. Ram Charan is committed to work with Sukumar for a film and the top director has started working on the script. Reports say that the film is the sequel for their super hit film Rangasthalam and the shoot commences soon. As per the latest update, the shooting formalities of the film will start in May 2026.

Ram Charan will be relieved from Peddi early next year. He will take a short break and prepare for Sukumar’s film. He will have a different look in this rustic entertainer. Sukumar and his team are in Dubai working on the final script. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project. Sukumar is also co-producing Ram Charan’s Peddi and he is personally overlooking the content.