Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Home > Movie News

A Huge Achievement from Deepika Padukone

Published on October 16, 2025 by sankar

A Huge Achievement from Deepika Padukone

Top Indian actress Deepika Padukone has emerged as the first Indian to lend her voice to Meta AI which is a virtual assistant integrated into the ecosystem of Meta. Hollywood celebrities such as Awkwafina, Judi Dench are associated with Meta and Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to get associated. Deepika Padukone is now a bridge between global innovation and Indian identity. Meta says that the Indian users will interact with Meta AI through the voice of Deepika Padukone and it will be available in Indian English.

Meta also introduced Hindi language support and UPI lite payments. Meta believes that the vocals of Deepika will bring human touch for AI and it would be an emotion for Indian users. Apart from being a busy actress, Deepika Padukone is also associated with several top brands for endorsements. Her association with Meta is a huge achievement. The actress will soon join the sets of Allu Arjun’s film directed by Atlee and Deepika Padukone is shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s King currently.

