A Huge Achievement from Deepika Padukone

Top Indian actress Deepika Padukone has emerged as the first Indian to lend her voice to Meta AI which is a virtual assistant integrated into the ecosystem of Meta. Hollywood celebrities such as Awkwafina, Judi Dench are associated with Meta and Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to get associated. Deepika Padukone is now a bridge between global innovation and Indian identity. Meta says that the Indian users will interact with Meta AI through the voice of Deepika Padukone and it will be available in Indian English.

Meta also introduced Hindi language support and UPI lite payments. Meta believes that the vocals of Deepika will bring human touch for AI and it would be an emotion for Indian users. Apart from being a busy actress, Deepika Padukone is also associated with several top brands for endorsements. Her association with Meta is a huge achievement. The actress will soon join the sets of Allu Arjun’s film directed by Atlee and Deepika Padukone is shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s King currently.