Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara climax shoot to commence

Dulquer Salmaan has become one of the biggest Pan-India stars and his Telugu films have all been cult blockbusters. Offering another remarkable cult blockbuster cinematic experience to audiences, the actor is shooting for his upcoming crazy project, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

The movie glimpse and character teaser of leading lady Satvika Veeravalli have created a huge anticipation and Good impression on it. Production values, technical standards and VFX work, visual grammar have been praised as top notch taking Telugu Cinema to another level.

Writer-director Pavan Sadineni has written this script sculpting each moment to be in memory of audiences for ages. Each and every frame is being designed to give an experience of a life-time that is pure, heartfelt and sincere to the story. Movie is carrying high positive buzz in the industry and glimpse, teaser are just a starting point.

Currently, the movie climax shoot commeces tomorrow and entire cast will participate in it. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are producing the movie with Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema presenting it. More details about this incredible story with GV Prakash Kumar music will be revealed soon.