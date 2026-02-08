Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara climax shoot to commence

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara climax shoot to commence

Published on February 8, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Sankranthi 2027: Nagarjuna makes it Official
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara climax shoot to commence
image
Fire Incident at Nampally Forensic Lab Sparks Rumours, Officials Clarify No Key Evidence Lost
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser Blast Loading
image
Video: Manasa Varanasi Interview

Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara climax shoot to commence

Dulquer Salmaan has become one of the biggest Pan-India stars and his Telugu films have all been cult blockbusters. Offering another remarkable cult blockbuster cinematic experience to audiences, the actor is shooting for his upcoming crazy project, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

The movie glimpse and character teaser of leading lady Satvika Veeravalli have created a huge anticipation and Good impression on it. Production values, technical standards and VFX work, visual grammar have been praised as top notch taking Telugu Cinema to another level.

Writer-director Pavan Sadineni has written this script sculpting each moment to be in memory of audiences for ages. Each and every frame is being designed to give an experience of a life-time that is pure, heartfelt and sincere to the story. Movie is carrying high positive buzz in the industry and glimpse, teaser are just a starting point.

Currently, the movie climax shoot commeces tomorrow and entire cast will participate in it. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are producing the movie with Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema presenting it. More details about this incredible story with GV Prakash Kumar music will be revealed soon.

Next Sankranthi 2027: Nagarjuna makes it Official Previous Fire Incident at Nampally Forensic Lab Sparks Rumours, Officials Clarify No Key Evidence Lost
else

TRENDING

image
Sankranthi 2027: Nagarjuna makes it Official
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara climax shoot to commence
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser Blast Loading

Latest

image
Sankranthi 2027: Nagarjuna makes it Official
image
Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasam Lo Oka Tara climax shoot to commence
image
Fire Incident at Nampally Forensic Lab Sparks Rumours, Officials Clarify No Key Evidence Lost
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser Blast Loading
image
Video: Manasa Varanasi Interview

Most Read

image
Fire Incident at Nampally Forensic Lab Sparks Rumours, Officials Clarify No Key Evidence Lost
image
Harish Rao Corners Revanth Reddy Over Unkept Promises
image
BJP Brings National-Level Firepower to Telangana Municipal Campaign as Pawan Kalyan Reworks Strategy

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026