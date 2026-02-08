Sankranthi 2027: Nagarjuna makes it Official

King Nagarjuna is currently shooting for his 100th film and it is expected to hit the screens during Dasara this year. The actor announced that his next film will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2027 and he would team up with Soggade Chinni Nayana fame Kalyan Krishna for a film. Annapurna Studios will produce the film which happens to be the 101st film of Nagarjuna. The makers also announced that the film will hit the screens on January 15th, 2027 during the holiday season.

Rumors say that Nagarjuna will play the lead role while Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will be seen in the film which are like extended cameos. The makers will make an announcement about this soon. The hunt for the other actors is currently going and the shoot commences very soon. Naga Chaitanya has Vrushakarma slated for release this year and Akhil’s Lenin will release in summer.