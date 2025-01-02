x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
NavelOiling Benefits
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Koratala Siva discussing script with Allu Arjun

Published on January 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Endearing Tirumala: 2.55 Cr devotees and Rs 1365 Cr Hundi
image
Mahesh Babu breaks his Sentiment for Rajamouli’s Film
image
Nitin Gadkari Announced New Highway Project For Andhra Pradesh
image
Megastar demands his Highest Paycheque
image
Deadly New Year’s Attack Strikes New Orleans

Exclusive: Koratala Siva discussing script with Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun has dedicated more than three years to Pushpa 2: The Rule that released today and ended up as a super hit. The young actor is on a break and he will work with Trivikram this year. Allu Arjun has a series of films lined up and he is in talks with several filmmakers across the country. With Pushpa 2: The Rule performing exceptionally well in Hindi, several Bollywood filmmakers are keen to work with Allu Arjun soon.

We have some exclusive news about the next collaboration of Allu Arjun. Tollywood director Koratala Siva has met Allu Arjun and discussed an idea with him. Allu Arjun asked him to work on the script and narrate it soon. Koratala Siva is working on it currently. The film may not happen anytime soon but Koratala is working on the script. Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva have announced a project in the past but the film got shelved due to several reasons. Now, the combo may happen if Koratala impresses Allu Arjun with the complete draft.

Koratala Siva has Devara 2 lined up and he recently started working on the script. NTR has War 2, Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and Nelson’s film lined up. If Devara 2 is delayed, Koratala Siva may take up Allu Arjun’s film.

Next Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Film: Big Numbers Involved Previous ICC rankings: Nitish Kumar Reddy goes up by 20 ranks
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu breaks his Sentiment for Rajamouli’s Film
image
Megastar demands his Highest Paycheque
image
All Eyes on Thaman

Latest

image
Endearing Tirumala: 2.55 Cr devotees and Rs 1365 Cr Hundi
image
Mahesh Babu breaks his Sentiment for Rajamouli’s Film
image
Nitin Gadkari Announced New Highway Project For Andhra Pradesh
image
Megastar demands his Highest Paycheque
image
Deadly New Year’s Attack Strikes New Orleans

Most Read

image
Endearing Tirumala: 2.55 Cr devotees and Rs 1365 Cr Hundi
image
Nitin Gadkari Announced New Highway Project For Andhra Pradesh
image
Deadly New Year’s Attack Strikes New Orleans

Related Articles

Neha Shetty 2024 Journey Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024 Kim Kardashian Hot In Red Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit NavelOiling Benefits Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024 Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland