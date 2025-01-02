Exclusive: Koratala Siva discussing script with Allu Arjun

Icon Star Allu Arjun has dedicated more than three years to Pushpa 2: The Rule that released today and ended up as a super hit. The young actor is on a break and he will work with Trivikram this year. Allu Arjun has a series of films lined up and he is in talks with several filmmakers across the country. With Pushpa 2: The Rule performing exceptionally well in Hindi, several Bollywood filmmakers are keen to work with Allu Arjun soon.

We have some exclusive news about the next collaboration of Allu Arjun. Tollywood director Koratala Siva has met Allu Arjun and discussed an idea with him. Allu Arjun asked him to work on the script and narrate it soon. Koratala Siva is working on it currently. The film may not happen anytime soon but Koratala is working on the script. Allu Arjun and Koratala Siva have announced a project in the past but the film got shelved due to several reasons. Now, the combo may happen if Koratala impresses Allu Arjun with the complete draft.

Koratala Siva has Devara 2 lined up and he recently started working on the script. NTR has War 2, Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and Nelson’s film lined up. If Devara 2 is delayed, Koratala Siva may take up Allu Arjun’s film.