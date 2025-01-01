x
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueliene Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Sushmita Sen Looks Perfect In Tailor Made Suit
NavelOiling Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada Cherishing Moments With Besties
Pranita Subhash Perfect Denim Look
Hansika Motwani Looking Fabulous In Multi Color Lehanga
Archana Gupta Beautiful In Blue
Natasha Singh Hot In Black Out Fit
Sakshi Malik Stunning In Green Out Fit
Payal Rajput In Punjab Dhaba
Priyanka Mohan 2024 Photo Dump
Kajal Aggarwal Throwback December
Keerthy Suresh Baby John Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Best Of 2024
Ketika Sharma Stroll On The Sea
Namrata Shirodkar With Kids In Switzerland
Cricket/IPL

ICC rankings: Nitish Kumar Reddy goes up by 20 ranks

Published on January 1, 2025 by nymisha

ICC rankings: Nitish Kumar Reddy goes up by 20 ranks

Young Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy moved up by 20 places in the just announced ICC Test Batting Rankings. The 21-year-old cricketer hailing from Vishakapatnam, moved to the Test ranking of 53, from earlier 73rd rank.

The disruption in Nitish Kumar Reddy’s ranking is the result of his historic debut century at Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG), against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Tournament. Nitish Kumar Reddy’s 114 run innings in the fourth test match, has won the hearts of cricket lovers across the globe.

Nitish Kumar Reddy now has the rating of 528 and 53rd rank in the ICC Test Batting rankings. With this improvement, he has surpassed Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Sarfaraz Khan in the Test batting rankings.

But Nitish Kumar Reddy ranking decreased by 5 places in ICC Men’s All-rounder category, as he has failed to replicate the same magic in bowling.

Though Nitish Kumar Reddy was selected for India Test team as bowling all-rounder, he has been excelling as batsman. As a result, many cricket lovers and analysts are urging Indian cricket team management to promote him up in the batting order.

Cricketing great Australia former captain Michael Clarke advised India team to make Nitish Kumar Reddy play at No.6. If Nitish comes to play in the middle-order then, his batting ranking might further improve.

