x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Mohan Babu turns Antagonist

Published on August 28, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Mohan Babu turns Antagonist
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Trailer: From History to the Future
image
Kanya Kumari Movie Review
image
Chandrababu hits out at YSRCP over malicious campaign
image
Rajamouli about the Sacrifices for Baahubali: The Epic

Exclusive: Mohan Babu turns Antagonist

Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu is quite selective in picking character-driven roles. He was recently seen in Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa in a prominent role. Before this, he played important roles in Shakuntalam and Soorarai Pottru. As per the recent developments, Mohan Babu has agreed to come on board to play the lead antagonist in Ghattamaneni Jayakrishna’s debut film. RX 100 and Mangalavaram fame Ajay Bhupathi will direct the project and the shoot commences next month.

Mohan Babu loved the narration of Ajay Bhupathi and he agreed to play the lead antagonist. The film will have its official launch on October 15th and the shoot starts soon. Srinivasa Mangapuram is the title considered for the film. Rasha Tadani, the daughter of veteran actress Raveena Tandon will play the leading lady in Srinivasa Mangapuram. The film is a rustic entertainer with an emotional love story. Vyjayanthi Movies and Anandi Art Creations are the producers. The film releases next year.

Previous Teja Sajja’s Mirai Trailer: From History to the Future
else

TRENDING

image
Exclusive: Mohan Babu turns Antagonist
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Trailer: From History to the Future
image
Rajamouli about the Sacrifices for Baahubali: The Epic

Latest

image
Exclusive: Mohan Babu turns Antagonist
image
Teja Sajja’s Mirai Trailer: From History to the Future
image
Kanya Kumari Movie Review
image
Chandrababu hits out at YSRCP over malicious campaign
image
Rajamouli about the Sacrifices for Baahubali: The Epic

Most Read

image
Chandrababu hits out at YSRCP over malicious campaign
image
IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana districts
image
Opinion: “Elections Are Not a Slogan: From Telangana to Delhi, Leaders Must Be Held Accountable”

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe