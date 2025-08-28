Exclusive: Mohan Babu turns Antagonist

Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu is quite selective in picking character-driven roles. He was recently seen in Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa in a prominent role. Before this, he played important roles in Shakuntalam and Soorarai Pottru. As per the recent developments, Mohan Babu has agreed to come on board to play the lead antagonist in Ghattamaneni Jayakrishna’s debut film. RX 100 and Mangalavaram fame Ajay Bhupathi will direct the project and the shoot commences next month.

Mohan Babu loved the narration of Ajay Bhupathi and he agreed to play the lead antagonist. The film will have its official launch on October 15th and the shoot starts soon. Srinivasa Mangapuram is the title considered for the film. Rasha Tadani, the daughter of veteran actress Raveena Tandon will play the leading lady in Srinivasa Mangapuram. The film is a rustic entertainer with an emotional love story. Vyjayanthi Movies and Anandi Art Creations are the producers. The film releases next year.