Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s Shock for Surender Reddy

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is committed to work with Surender Reddy for a film and the project is all set for a grand launch during Ugadi. Surender Reddy along with Vakkantham Vamsi is working on a script. The plot impressed Pawan Kalyan and the actor-turned-politician gave his nod long ago. Surender Reddy met Pawan Kalyan a couple of times this year and Pawan was not convinced with the narration.

He suggested changes for Surender Reddy sometime ago and the director made changes as per the instructions. Pawan is not convinced with the changes done by Surender Reddy and his team. He asked them to rework on the script and narrate it again. Surender Reddy and his team are currently working on the script again. The shoot of the film is expected to start in May. Ram Talluri is the producer. Pawan will give his dates only after he is convinced with the final narration. The actor has not signed any new films except Surender Reddy’s project for now.