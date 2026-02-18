Disastrous February for Telugu Cinema

Sankranthi 2026 season has been stupendous for Telugu cinema and most of the films left everyone in profits. The run of the Sankranthi films continued till the end of the month and there are new releases in February. All the new releases this month fell flat and February is turning out to be a disastrous month for Telugu cinema. The exhibitors are struggling to screen the shows because of the low footfalls. Not a single film that released in February reported decent openings and box-office numbers.

Films like Euphoria, Funky and others failed to open on a decent note. Couple Friendly received decent response but the run is limited to multiplexes and cities only. Films like Barabar Premistha, Erracheera, Honey, Sri Chidambaram Garu, Nilave, Sky and others ended up as disasters in this month. Suhas’ Hey Balwanth is releasing on February 20th and Sree Vishnu’s Vishnu Vinyasam is releasing on February 27th. For now, February is disastrous for Telugu cinema.