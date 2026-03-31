Exclusive: Prabhas delays Spirit Again

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is committed to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Spirit. The shoot was planned to start last year but it was pushed to 2026 because of the commitments of Prabhas. The actor promised to allocate bulk dates for Spirit and he promised to complete the shoot in a single stretch. But things changed badly after the release of Raja Saab. The team of Fauzi has been waiting for a long time and there is big money involved in the film.

After meeting the producers of Fauzi, Prabhas has decided to complete the shoot of the film on a priority basis and release it this year. The team of Kalki 2898 AD sequel too are waiting for the arrival of Prabhas and legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are kept in waiting mode. Prabhas gave his nod for the film and the shoot commenced in February. The actor will join the sets of the film soon. With these two films, Prabhas has delayed Spirit again. Sandeep Reddy has completed a schedule without Prabhas in Goa recently. Though there is a slight delay, Spirit will release as per the plan on March 5th, 2027.