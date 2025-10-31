x
Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Deal with Dil Raju

Published on October 31, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Deal with Dil Raju

Popular producer Dil Raju has produced the remakes of HIT and Jersey in Bollywood in the past. After a brief break, he is lining up two big-budget attempts. Vamshi Paidipally who was in plans to direct Aamir Khan will now direct Salman Khan in a Hindi film. Salman Khan has given his formal nod for the project and the shoot commences next year. Dil Raju has paid a decent advance for Salman Khan in the past.

The top actor will share the profits instead of taking a big remuneration. Dil Raju has promised to pay him a minimal remuneration and he offered a big share in the profits of the project. Salman Khan agreed to the proposal of Dil Raju and he gave his nod. An official announcement will be made soon after the cast and crew members will get finalized. Dil Raju is also in plans to remake Sankranthiki Vastunnam in Hindi. The project too will start next year.

