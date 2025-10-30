x
Movie News

Exclusive: Vishwak Sen signs a New Film

Published on October 30, 2025 by sankar

Vishwak Sen delivered duds in the recent months. He needs to bounce back with a successful film. He is shooting for Funky, a full-length entertainer directed by Anudeep KV. The film produced by Sithara Entertainments is slated for Christmas 2025 release across the globe. Vishwak Sen is in talks for several new films and he has finalized a new one.

Kishore Reddy who made his directorial debut with Sharwanand’s Srikaram has narrated an interesting script and impressed Vishwak Sen. The actor has given his nod and Kishore is working on the final script. The details about the producer is expected to be known after the final narration. Vishwak Sen will meanwhile complete the shoot of Ee Nagaraniki Emayyindi 2 directed by Tharun Bhasker.

