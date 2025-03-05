x
Home > Movie News

Finally, Akhil’s Agent heading for Digital Streaming

Published on March 5, 2025 by swathy

Finally, Akhil’s Agent heading for Digital Streaming

Agent happens to be the biggest debacle in the career of Akhil Akkineni. The high voltage actioner directed by Surendar Reddy released in 2023 and the film suffered to release in the digital space. There are a lot of hurdles for the OTT release and Akkineni fans have waited for a long time. There were debates across social media but the makers never responded about the delay. Agent is finally releasing in the digital space. Agent will be streaming on Sony LIV from March 14th and an announcement was made recently. Agent released in theatres on April 28, 2023 in theatres.

After almost two years, Agent is all set to stream on Sony LIV. Agent is produced by AK Entertainments and Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady. Akhil transformed himself for his role and the actor took a long break to recover from the debacle of Agent. Hiphop Tamizha scored the music and background score for Agent.

