x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan

Published on March 5, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Marco Faces OTT Ban from CBFC
image
Finally, Akhil’s Agent heading for Digital Streaming
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan
image
YS Jagan’s insulting comments on Pawan Kalyan
image
Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan

Vijay Deverakonda has been struggling for massive hits and he delivered a series of debacles. He worked with Dil Raju last year in Family Star and the film was rejected badly. Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju will work again and the film will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. The film has been under pre-production for a long time and the team is waiting for the arrival of Vijay Deverakonda. The film’s producer Dil Raju during the recent media interaction announced that the film is titled Rowdy Janardhan.

The shoot of the film is expected to start later this year. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and the cast, crew members of Rowdy Janardhan will be announced officially soon. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Kingdom directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is slated for May 30th release. Vijay Deverakonda will soon work with Rahul Sankrityan in a periodic film. Vijay Deverakonda is expected to shoot for both these films after he is done with the shoot of Kingdom.

Next Finally, Akhil’s Agent heading for Digital Streaming Previous YS Jagan’s insulting comments on Pawan Kalyan
else

TRENDING

image
Marco Faces OTT Ban from CBFC
image
Finally, Akhil’s Agent heading for Digital Streaming
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan

Latest

image
Marco Faces OTT Ban from CBFC
image
Finally, Akhil’s Agent heading for Digital Streaming
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan
image
YS Jagan’s insulting comments on Pawan Kalyan
image
Latest shooting update of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Most Read

image
YS Jagan’s insulting comments on Pawan Kalyan
image
Finally, BC Hostels To Get a Makeover
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position

Related Articles

Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit