Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan

Vijay Deverakonda has been struggling for massive hits and he delivered a series of debacles. He worked with Dil Raju last year in Family Star and the film was rejected badly. Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju will work again and the film will be directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. The film has been under pre-production for a long time and the team is waiting for the arrival of Vijay Deverakonda. The film’s producer Dil Raju during the recent media interaction announced that the film is titled Rowdy Janardhan.

The shoot of the film is expected to start later this year. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and the cast, crew members of Rowdy Janardhan will be announced officially soon. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Kingdom directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is slated for May 30th release. Vijay Deverakonda will soon work with Rahul Sankrityan in a periodic film. Vijay Deverakonda is expected to shoot for both these films after he is done with the shoot of Kingdom.