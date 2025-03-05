YS Jagan’s insulting comments on Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Janasena chief is calling shots in the state and playing a key role in AP politics. After a long struggle and relentless efforts, Pawan Kalyan, who lost from both the Assembly segments in 2019, has bounced back as Deputy CM in 2024.

The thumping victory of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in General Elections 2024 is mostly credited to Pawan Kalyan’s efforts and perseverance. As a result, people, political analysts and media, who once saw him as a non serious politician and inconsistent leader, changed their perception. Post 2024, Pawan Kalyan is perceived as a charismatic film star-turned-leader capable of delivering results in highstakes AP Elections.

Not just political achievements as Janasena chief, but his statements and actions after taking up Deputy Chief Minister post also showed that Pawan Kalyan is capable of running Ministries and making a mark in administration.

His efforts like cracking down on ration rice smuggling from Kakinada Port, signing of MOU with Karnataka for protection of forests and wildlife, and others have proved that he is serious about governance and administration.

But it seems, all these efforts of Pawan Kalyan are not enough for YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy to get impressed and give due recognition to Janasena founder.

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, replying to a query by a media person made humiliating comments against Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

When a reporter said, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has clarified that YSRCP will not get Opposition status in AP, YS Jagan hit back saying, “Pawan Kalyan is more than a corporator and less than a MLA. He has won as MLA for the first time now in his life.”

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy apparently made above comments, writing off Pawan Kalyan’s opinion as unimportant.

Before that, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a presentation on the Budget presented by TDP-BJP-JSP alliance Govt and alleged that Chandrababu Naidu Govt has been failing to fulfil the promises made during Assembly elections.