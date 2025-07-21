x
Home > Politics

Focus on Siddipet and Sircilla Raises Political Heat

Published on July 21, 2025 by swathy

Focus on Siddipet and Sircilla Raises Political Heat
Focus on Siddipet and Sircilla Raises Political Heat

dharani portal

The Telangana government has decided to launch a forensic audit into suspicious land transactions carried out through the ‘Dharani’ portal, introduced during the previous BRS regime. The decision is seen as a significant step to uncover alleged large-scale irregularities in land dealings that reportedly benefited select individuals.

The audit will begin as a pilot project in Siddipet and Rajanna Sircilla districts, which are politically sensitive areas associated with BRS leaders KCR, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), and Harish Rao. The government suspects that thousands of acres of land were transferred overnight into private hands using the Dharani portal.

To carry out the audit, the government has tied up with the Kerala Security and Audit Assurance Centre (KSAAC), a public sector forensic agency. Officials say an understanding with the Kerala-based organisation has already been reached.

Suspicious Transactions & Midnight Operations

There have been longstanding allegations that the Dharani portal was being operated during odd hours, particularly late at night, and during these times, land ownership records were mysteriously changed. Many of these changes allegedly benefited leaders from the then-ruling BRS party.

Government sources claim that large amounts of public land were registered under the names of political leaders and their close aides. To investigate, the government plans to hand over all digital and manual land records to the auditing agency.

Forensic Audit Details

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who is spearheading the effort, decided to select the two key districts of Siddipet and Sircilla for the pilot phase. The audit is expected to take up to two months, with findings likely to set the tone for a statewide audit later.

Instead of involving private firms, the government has chosen a public sector forensic agency due to the sensitive nature of land records and the potential political fallout. Authorities have already drafted the audit procedures, and the final approval from CM Revanth Reddy is awaited.

Digital Footprints Under Scrutiny

Officials say the audit will go beyond just paperwork. They will investigate digital footprints, including: When transactions were done, where they originated from, which officials logged in and processed them, and how assigned or government lands were registered in private names

Political Undertone

Choosing Siddipet and Sircilla as starting points is not just about data; it is a politically strategic move. Both districts are strongholds of BRS leaders. The audit is widely seen as an attempt by the current Congress-led government to expose alleged corruption by former Chief Minister KCR and top BRS leaders, including KTR and Harish Rao.

Although the forensic audit was proposed last year, it was delayed due to changes in the revenue department and the transition from Dharani to the new ‘Bhoo Bharati’ land policy. Now, with political backing and administrative preparations in place, the government is ready to move forward.

The forensic audit into Dharani-based land transactions could be a turning point in Telangana’s political and administrative landscape. If the pilot project uncovers major irregularities, it could lead to larger investigations and significantly impact the political future of some of the state’s most influential leaders.

Next Kireeti’s Junior Attains A Milestone Previous AP ready to launch free bus travel for women on Aug 15
