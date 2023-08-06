Food Was Main Topic Between Me And Chiru: Keerthy

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Menaka Suresh acted together in Punnami Naagu. Menaka’s daughter Keerthy Suresh played Chiranjeevi’s sister in Bholaa Shankar. Keerthy feels content to work with Chiranjeevi.

The actress says Chiranjeevi used to give her valuable suggestions on set. “We got food from Chiranjeevi’s house every day. I used to ask him to bring my favorite items. Food has become the main topic between us. It was a beautiful journey.”

Keerthy Suresh got to dance with Chiranjeevi in the movie. “I got the opportunity to shake leg with Chiranjeevi gaaru in a couple of songs and I feel lucky.”

The film Bholaa Shankar is due for release in another 6 days on August 11th.