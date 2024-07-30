For the first time, high profile software employees issues raised in Assembly

For the first time, the problems of high profile software employees were raised in Telangana Assembly. The lone CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao highlighted the issues of software employees, bringing into spotlight the tough life of IT employees, who are normally overlooked by politicians and governments.

“We all feel software employees are having a privileged life. By seeing their hefty salaries, everyone feels that they are leading a luxurious life. But that’s not the whole picture,” said Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao.

“To earn that high salaries software employees have to work for 14 hours and more a day. They have to face severe stress in IT jobs. Due to that stressful working conditions, they cannot continue for long. After a certain period of time, neither can they continue in IT jobs nor can they work elsewhere,” further said CPI MLA Kunamneni.

Highlighting the stressful lives of software employees, MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Siva Rao urged Telangana Government to bring in a system to control and monitor software employees welfare.

It is very rare to see politicians talking about software employees. Thus Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao’s words about IT employees is getting thumbs up from the software employees.

Dnr