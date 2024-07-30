x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
View all stories
Home > Politics

For the first time, high profile software employees issues raised in Assembly

Published on July 30, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Devara arriving on Netflix soon
image
A simple wedding for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita
image
Dulquer Salmaan Interview @ Lucky Baskhar
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025

For the first time, high profile software employees issues raised in Assembly

For the first time, the problems of high profile software employees were raised in Telangana Assembly. The lone CPI MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao highlighted the issues of software employees, bringing into spotlight the tough life of IT employees, who are normally overlooked by politicians and governments.

“We all feel software employees are having a privileged life. By seeing their hefty salaries, everyone feels that they are leading a luxurious life. But that’s not the whole picture,” said Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao.

“To earn that high salaries software employees have to work for 14 hours and more a day. They have to face severe stress in IT jobs. Due to that stressful working conditions, they cannot continue for long. After a certain period of time, neither can they continue in IT jobs nor can they work elsewhere,” further said CPI MLA Kunamneni.

Highlighting the stressful lives of software employees, MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Siva Rao urged Telangana Government to bring in a system to control and monitor software employees welfare.

It is very rare to see politicians talking about software employees. Thus Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao’s words about IT employees is getting thumbs up from the software employees.

Dnr

Next Quick Action Prevents Tragedy as Vizag Hospital Faces Fire Scare Previous New Era for Land Records: AP to Roll Out Updated Pattadar Passbooks
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Devara arriving on Netflix soon
image
A simple wedding for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita

Latest

image
Allu Arjun chalks out Mega plan for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Devara arriving on Netflix soon
image
A simple wedding for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita
image
Dulquer Salmaan Interview @ Lucky Baskhar
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025

Most Read

image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires
image
Is Telangana a political laboratory for Congress?

Related Articles

Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha