Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Foreign Study Fever Cools as Indian Student Numbers Fall

Published on April 17, 2025 by nymisha

Foreign Study Fever Cools as Indian Student Numbers Fall

For the first time in five years, fewer Indian students are heading abroad for higher education. Student visas for Indians have decreased by a striking 25% across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada in 2024, breaking the steady upward trend that had been observed for years.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada reports that Indian student numbers fell by 32%, plummeting from 278,000 to just 89,000. America shows an even sharper decline with F1 visas dropping by 34%, from 131,000 to 86,000, compared to the previous year. The heartbreak is real for many aspirants who sold family properties to fund their American education plans.

The UK Home Office data reveals a 26% decrease, with student visas falling from 120,000 to 88,732 in fiscal year 2024. The quiet desperation in visa consultancy offices tells a story that statistics alone cannot capture. Analysts attribute this significant decline to stricter visa restrictions and increased rejection rates across these countries.

