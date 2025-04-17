Two Treats for NBK’s Birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna will celebrate his birthday on June 10th. The actor will be turning 65 this year and he is currently shooting for his next film directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The film is the sequel for Akhanda and is titled Akhanda 2. The teaser of the film will be out on NBK’s birthday. Boyapati commenced the teaser work of Akhanda 2 recently. Balakrishna is currently participating in the shoot of the film which is aimed for Dasara release this year.

On the occasion of his birthday, his next film will be launched. Balakrishna has given his nod to Gopichand Malineni for a mass entertainer. This would be their second collaboration after Veerasimha Reddy. Venkata Satish Kilaru will produce the film on Vriddhi Cinemas banner. An official announcement will be made soon. Balakrishna is also holding talks with Harish Shankar for a project and the discussions are going on.