Formula E Case : IAS Officer Arvind Kumar Suspended !

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar has been reportedly placed under suspension in connection with the alleged e-car Formula race case, in which he has been named as Accused No. 2 (A2).

The suspension order was supposedly signed by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, as per reports, marking a significant development in the ongoing probe.

Recently, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, granted permission to proceed with an inquiry against the senior IAS officer. The clearance paved the way for further action in the case, including disciplinary measures at the state level.

Suspension follows these procedural developments and is linked directly to the allegations surrounding the Formula E car race matter currently under investigation.

In the latest reshuffle of IAS officers in Telangana, the government had not assigned any new posting to Arvind Kumar. At the time of suspension, he was serving as Special Chief Secretary, Disaster Management.

The absence of a fresh posting in the recent transfers had already triggered speculation in administrative circles. With the formal suspension now in place, the state government has signalled its intent to proceed firmly in the matter.