Fresh Rumors on Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has decided to work with Harish Shankar after a long gap after Gabbar Singh ended up as a super hit. The film titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the remake of Tamil film Theri. Ten days of shoot is completed and Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a cop. Sreeleela is the leading lady in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The shoot is kept on hold after Pawan Kalyan is occupied with his political engagements and administration responsibilities of AP.

Going with the schedule of Pawan Kalyan, there are strong talks that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is shelved and Pawan will not take up the project. As he has to allocate more than 70 days for the film, it is completely impossible. Harish Shankar who was in waiting mode has moved on to his next project and he is working on a couple of scripts. He will direct Ram in his next film and the script work is happening for now. Harish Shankar is also in talks with Nandamuri Balakrishna for a film that will roll next year.