Keerthy Suresh and Ranbir Kapoor to team up?

Keerthy Suresh is preparing for a romantic comedy in Hindi. She was last seen in Baby John. As per the sources, she may act in a film with Ranbir Kapoor. According to reports, Keerthy Suresh and Ranbir Kapoor might work together. Keerthy has signed a romantic comedy in the recent times and the makers are considering casting Ranbir Kapoor for the lead role.

Keerthy’s other project, Akka, also features Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi, and Diptii Salvi. This revenge-themed thriller takes place in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru. It focuses on female gangster bosses whose power is challenged. The teaser suggests Keerthy will lead her all-female gang, while Radhika’s character will try to interfere with their operations. The power struggle between them should be exciting. She recently married her boyfriend, Antony Thattil, posting sweet pictures of their Goa wedding on social media with loved ones on December 12, 2024.

Ranbir is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also be in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, but details are still unknown. He is shooting for the prestigious mythological film Ramayana along with Sai Pallavi. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and the first installment releases next year.