Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy came up with the good news for Telangana farmers on Sunday. Telangana CM announced that Government will disburse Rythu Bharosa money to farmers after Sankranti festival.

Basking in the one year celebrations of Congress Government, CM Revanth Reddy reiterated his commitment towards farmers welfare and vowed to fulfil all the promises made to farmers during elections campaign.

“Former CM KCR inherited Telangana state, with 67,000 Cr debt and 16,000 Cr surplus in 2014. But after his 10-year-rule, Telangana today has a staggering debt of Rs 7 lakh crore. We are paying Rs 6,500 Cr monthly towards interest. Such is the burden, which KCR had left on Telangana people with his corrupt and indisciplined rule. Inspite of such a financial burden, Congress Government is going ahead with fulfilling all the promises made to farmers,” said CM Revanth Reddy speaking to media at Secretariat on Sunday.

“Congress party has always been concerned about farmers. From Jawaharlal Nehru to YS Rajashekara Reddy, Congress leaders have taken great care of farmers. Now even we are taking utmost care of farmers. Never in the history of India, farm loan waiver (Rythu Runa Maafi) has been done at this scale. We have waived of loans of 25.35 lakh farmers by spending about Rs 21,000 Cr within one year of assuming power,” explained Revanth Reddy, about his Government’s efforts towards farmers welfare.

“We are the only Government which waived off farm loans upto Rs 2 lakh. Even during YS Rajashekara Reddy’s tenure, this large amount was not waived off. But BRS leaders are spreading fake propaganda on farm loan waiver. What’s ironic is KCR had completely failed in case of farm loan waiver during his tenure. Between 2018 and 2023, BRS Govt disbursed about Rs 11,000 Cr towards farm loan waiver in installments. But about Rs 8,000 Cr in it went towards interest alone and farmers did not receive any benefit. That means only Rs 3,000 Cr went towards actual farm loan waiver,” reasoned CM Revanth Reddy, comparing how Congress Government’s farm loan waiver has been effective when compared to BRS Government’s insignificant contribution towards farmers.

Highlighting farm loan waiver success, CM Revanth Reddy assured farmers that Government has started action to implement Rythu Bharosa. CM signed off saying that Rythu Bharosa amount will be disbursed to eligible farmers accounts after Sankranti festival.

Dnr