AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has dissolved the State Waqf Board that was set up by YSRCP government. This decision comes amid legal challenges and administrative issues facing the Board.

Government has withdrawn the Waqf Board to ensure better management of Waqf properties. A new Board is expected to be formed soon. The move is unrelated to the ongoing Waqf Amendment Bill debate in Parliament.

Minorities Welfare Minister N Md Farooq has clarified that the dissolution addresses legal issues causing administrative delays. He emphasized that the government remains committed to protecting Waqf properties and ensuring minority welfare. The minister confirmed that steps are being taken to form a new Board to improve management.

The decision has sparked varied reactions across the political spectrum. The TDP Minority Cell has confirmed this is a routine administrative change, while the opposition YSRCP claims the move is politically motivated. Some social media posts wrongly linked the dissolution to the Waqf Amendment Bill, but government fact-checkers have denied these claims.

TDP leader Shaik Abdul Aziz, who was appointed as chairman in September, may head the new Board. Meanwhile, the YSRCP has announced plans to challenge the decision legally. During this transition period, the administration will continue to oversee Waqf properties.

The previous YSRCP government had formed an 11-member Board, but the High Court stayed the chairperson’s election in November 2023. Multiple legal petitions challenged the Board’s formation, leading to administrative hurdles. The current government’s decision aims to resolve these ongoing issues and establish a more effective management system.

Why Was the Board Dissolved?

The AP government cited several reasons for dissolving the Board. The main concerns included prolonged periods of inactivity, ongoing court cases challenging the Board’s formation, the need to protect Waqf properties, and various administrative challenges in the Board’s functioning.

