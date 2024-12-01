x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board

Published on December 1, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has dissolved the State Waqf Board that was set up by YSRCP government. This decision comes amid legal challenges and administrative issues facing the Board.

Government has withdrawn the Waqf Board to ensure better management of Waqf properties. A new Board is expected to be formed soon. The move is unrelated to the ongoing Waqf Amendment Bill debate in Parliament.

Minorities Welfare Minister N Md Farooq has clarified that the dissolution addresses legal issues causing administrative delays. He emphasized that the government remains committed to protecting Waqf properties and ensuring minority welfare. The minister confirmed that steps are being taken to form a new Board to improve management.

The decision has sparked varied reactions across the political spectrum. The TDP Minority Cell has confirmed this is a routine administrative change, while the opposition YSRCP claims the move is politically motivated. Some social media posts wrongly linked the dissolution to the Waqf Amendment Bill, but government fact-checkers have denied these claims.

TDP leader Shaik Abdul Aziz, who was appointed as chairman in September, may head the new Board. Meanwhile, the YSRCP has announced plans to challenge the decision legally. During this transition period, the administration will continue to oversee Waqf properties.

The previous YSRCP government had formed an 11-member Board, but the High Court stayed the chairperson’s election in November 2023. Multiple legal petitions challenged the Board’s formation, leading to administrative hurdles. The current government’s decision aims to resolve these ongoing issues and establish a more effective management system.

Why Was the Board Dissolved?

The AP government cited several reasons for dissolving the Board. The main concerns included prolonged periods of inactivity, ongoing court cases challenging the Board’s formation, the need to protect Waqf properties, and various administrative challenges in the Board’s functioning.

-Sanyogita

Previous Good news for Telangana farmers
else

TRENDING

image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass
image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema

Latest

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Killi Kranthi Kumar exclusive interview
image
Peelings Song from Pushpa 2: The Rule: Mass…Oora Mass
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

Most Read

image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers
image
Startup Founder Arrested in Hyderabad Related To Investment Fraud Case

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues