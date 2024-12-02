Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa

It is known that superstar Mahesh Babu voiced the character of Mufasa in the highly anticipated film Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel and sequel to the iconic The Lion King.

While Mahesh couldn’t attend the promotional event, his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, spoke on his behalf, sharing insights with the media.

Namrata revealed that Mahesh is generally uncomfortable with dubbing for his own films, making this project a challenge for him.

“Not many people know, but Mahesh isn’t very comfortable dubbing for his films, so it was quite a challenge,” she explained. However, she expressed great satisfaction with the final product, stating, “After seeing what they’ve created, we’re all extremely happy with the outcome.”

She also praised Disney and the team for their dedication to bringing this project to life and expressed her heartfelt gratitude. Namrata shared that she was deeply moved when she saw Mufasa come to life in the trailer.

The film is scheduled for release on December 20th.