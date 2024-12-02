x
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya's family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun 's Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey

Published on December 2, 2024 by nymisha

A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey has delivered impressive films like 12th, Sector 36 and Sabarmati Express. 12th Fail received critical accalim and Vikrant Massey is rushed with offers in Bollywood. At the age of 37, the young actor took a shocking decision to take a retirement from films. He took his official social media page to announce the news. “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and everyone of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father and a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time.Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted” told the statement of Vikrant Massey.

The young actor is shooting for his two films: Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Vikrant Massey’s fans are left in shock with the decision made by him. It was not an easy journey for Vikrant Massey as an actor. He tried his luck on television after which he came to cinema and OTT. He made his debut with the tv show Dhoom Machao Dhoom and he shot fame with Balika Vadhu in 2009. He impressed the audience with his performance in A Death in the Gunj directed by Konkana Sen. Some of his impressive works are Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight.

