A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey has delivered impressive films like 12th, Sector 36 and Sabarmati Express. 12th Fail received critical accalim and Vikrant Massey is rushed with offers in Bollywood. At the age of 37, the young actor took a shocking decision to take a retirement from films. He took his official social media page to announce the news. “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and everyone of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father and a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time.Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted” told the statement of Vikrant Massey.

The young actor is shooting for his two films: Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Vikrant Massey’s fans are left in shock with the decision made by him. It was not an easy journey for Vikrant Massey as an actor. He tried his luck on television after which he came to cinema and OTT. He made his debut with the tv show Dhoom Machao Dhoom and he shot fame with Balika Vadhu in 2009. He impressed the audience with his performance in A Death in the Gunj directed by Konkana Sen. Some of his impressive works are Chhapaak, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Haseen Dillruba, Gaslight.