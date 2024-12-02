Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

In a shocking revelation at Vijayawada’s famous Indrakeeladri Temple, officials discovered the disappearance of 33,686 sarees valued at ₹1.67 crore. Despite the massive scale of this misappropriation, the previous YSRCP administration allegedly suppressed the investigation report, leading to minimal action against those responsible.

The scam first came to light in October 2019 when a cash audit revealed a discrepancy of ₹11.61 lakh in the saree department. Junior Assistant Subrahmanyam, who worked in the saree section from May 2018 to August 2019, was initially suspended on five charges but was later reinstated in March 2020. The scandal deepened in June 2022 when another audit uncovered 77 silk sarees worth ₹6.49 lakh missing. This led to Subrahmanyam’s second suspension, this time facing seven charges.

A detailed investigation conducted by a committee headed by AEO P. Sudharani in December 2022 revealed the true extent of the misappropriation. The committee discovered that 33,686 sarees worth ₹1.66 crore had vanished from the temple’s storage without maintaining records of indents, orders, or sales. The investigation also found instances of double-selling, where the same sarees were recorded as sold twice. Even more concerning, sarees used in Khadgamala Puja were illegally sold to devotees and an additional discrepancy of ₹1.42 lakh involving 566 sarees.

Despite the committee’s recommendation to recover the ₹1.67 crore within 10 days, the case has reached a standstill. The accused official approached the courts, which ordered a fresh notice and explanation. However, the new investigation assigned to the Kanipakam EO has shown no progress, and surprisingly, the accused employee has returned to duty. The Endowments Department’s apparent inaction has raised serious concerns about the transparency of temple administration.

This scandal has exposed critical weaknesses in the temple’s inventory management system under the YSRCP government.