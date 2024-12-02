x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Politics

Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Published on December 2, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing
image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
image
Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa
image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board

Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

In a shocking revelation at Vijayawada’s famous Indrakeeladri Temple, officials discovered the disappearance of 33,686 sarees valued at ₹1.67 crore. Despite the massive scale of this misappropriation, the previous YSRCP administration allegedly suppressed the investigation report, leading to minimal action against those responsible.

The scam first came to light in October 2019 when a cash audit revealed a discrepancy of ₹11.61 lakh in the saree department. Junior Assistant Subrahmanyam, who worked in the saree section from May 2018 to August 2019, was initially suspended on five charges but was later reinstated in March 2020. The scandal deepened in June 2022 when another audit uncovered 77 silk sarees worth ₹6.49 lakh missing. This led to Subrahmanyam’s second suspension, this time facing seven charges.

A detailed investigation conducted by a committee headed by AEO P. Sudharani in December 2022 revealed the true extent of the misappropriation. The committee discovered that 33,686 sarees worth ₹1.66 crore had vanished from the temple’s storage without maintaining records of indents, orders, or sales. The investigation also found instances of double-selling, where the same sarees were recorded as sold twice. Even more concerning, sarees used in Khadgamala Puja were illegally sold to devotees and an additional discrepancy of ₹1.42 lakh involving 566 sarees.

Despite the committee’s recommendation to recover the ₹1.67 crore within 10 days, the case has reached a standstill. The accused official approached the courts, which ordered a fresh notice and explanation. However, the new investigation assigned to the Kanipakam EO has shown no progress, and surprisingly, the accused employee has returned to duty. The Endowments Department’s apparent inaction has raised serious concerns about the transparency of temple administration.

This scandal has exposed critical weaknesses in the temple’s inventory management system under the YSRCP government.

Next Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas Previous A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
else

TRENDING

image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
image
Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa

Latest

image
Chiru’s Film With Srikanth Odela, SLV Cinemas
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing
image
A Shocking Decision by Vikrant Massey
image
Mahesh Uncomfortable, But Enjoyed Dubbing For Mufasa
image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board

Most Read

image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing
image
AP Government Dissolves State Waqf Board
image
Good news for Telangana farmers

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues