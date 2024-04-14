Gunshots outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai Residence

Spread the love

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been facing death threats and his security has been beefed up recently to Y+ level. Multiple rounds of gun shots have been heard during the early hours of this morning. An unidentified man opened fire at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra this morning at 5 AM and he fled from the scene. The Mumbai cops rushed to the spot and the investigation is currently going on. The cops are tracing out the details of the unidentified man who opened fire. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi announced that Salman Khan is on his hitlist and he would assassinate him. Bishnoi is also the prime accused in the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Salman Khan is yet to respond about the incident. The top actor will soon commence the shoot of Sikandar to be directed by AR Murugadoss. The film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is announced for Eid 2025 release.