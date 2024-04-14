x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Gunshots outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai Residence

Published on April 14, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai

Gunshots outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai Residence

Spread the love

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been facing death threats and his security has been beefed up recently to Y+ level. Multiple rounds of gun shots have been heard during the early hours of this morning. An unidentified man opened fire at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra this morning at 5 AM and he fled from the scene. The Mumbai cops rushed to the spot and the investigation is currently going on. The cops are tracing out the details of the unidentified man who opened fire. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi announced that Salman Khan is on his hitlist and he would assassinate him. Bishnoi is also the prime accused in the death of Sidhu Moose Wala.

Salman Khan is yet to respond about the incident. The top actor will soon commence the shoot of Sikandar to be directed by AR Murugadoss. The film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is announced for Eid 2025 release.

Next PVR INOX and Malayalam Cinema dispute Ends Previous Attack on Jagan: Security Lapse or Kodikathi 2.0 ?!
else

TRENDING

image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai

Latest

image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Bigger Challenges for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Kanguva: A crucial one for Suriya
image
Bachchans buy 10 flats in Mumbai

Most Read

image
YSR Family Feud Intensifies
image
Bomb Threats Target Hotels and Airports : Security Alert Issued
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon

Related Articles

Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot Vaishnavi Andhale exposes her curves Shraddha Kapoor’s Look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash