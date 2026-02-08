Harish Rao Corners Revanth Reddy Over Unkept Promises

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Harish Rao Corners Revanth Reddy Over Unkept Promises

Published on February 8, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Harish Rao Corners Revanth Reddy Over Unkept Promises
image
Buzz: OTTs Closes 2026 Business for Indian Films
image
Exciting Releases in Summer 2026
image
Viral: Suriya and Karthi Meet Jagan at Chennai Wedding
image
Naga Chaitanya to Team up with his Home Banner

Harish Rao Corners Revanth Reddy Over Unkept Promises

The campaign for the Telangana municipal elections has entered its final phase, with all major political parties pushing hard to secure a majority of seats. The contest has become a matter of prestige for the three main parties, as senior leaders remain busy with intensive outreach. Campaigning is set to end by Monday evening, even as internal challenges continue to worry party leaderships.

Rebel candidates have emerged as a key concern across parties. Leaders are making last minute efforts to pacify them, fearing that rebels could damage official prospects on polling day. This uncertainty has added to the political tension on the ground.

Amid this backdrop, remarks made by BRS senior leader Harish Rao have drawn attention. Addressing voters, Harish Rao launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing the Congress government of failing to deliver on its promises.

Harish Rao said the Congress came to power by making commitments that were never fulfilled. He criticised the government by saying that apart from free bus travel, nothing else has worked under the current administration. He alleged that while women were promised free bus travel, families were burdened with higher costs elsewhere. He questioned what achievements the government could claim while seeking votes.

He also alleged that pension amounts were not increased as promised and that senior citizens were left with pending dues. Harish Rao urged voters to question the government about unpaid benefits. He further claimed that welfare schemes such as KCR Kits, Batukamma sarees, sheep distribution, fish explains, and fee reimbursement had all been stopped after the change in government.

Highlighting the previous BRS rule, Harish Rao said quality hospitals were built in places like Sadashivpet and Sangareddy. He recalled schemes that supported mothers and newborns and initiatives that addressed drinking water problems. He also questioned Congress promises such as giving gold to brides and large scale job creation, asking whether even a single beneficiary had received those benefits.

Referring to BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao, Harish Rao said Telangana was safer under Revanth leadership. He claimed public opinion already points to a return of KCR as Chief Minister in the coming years. He reminded voters that municipal councillors elected now would serve their terms largely under a future BRS government.

Previous Buzz: OTTs Closes 2026 Business for Indian Films
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: OTTs Closes 2026 Business for Indian Films
image
Exciting Releases in Summer 2026
image
Viral: Suriya and Karthi Meet Jagan at Chennai Wedding

Latest

image
Harish Rao Corners Revanth Reddy Over Unkept Promises
image
Buzz: OTTs Closes 2026 Business for Indian Films
image
Exciting Releases in Summer 2026
image
Viral: Suriya and Karthi Meet Jagan at Chennai Wedding
image
Naga Chaitanya to Team up with his Home Banner

Most Read

image
Harish Rao Corners Revanth Reddy Over Unkept Promises
image
BJP Brings National-Level Firepower to Telangana Municipal Campaign as Pawan Kalyan Reworks Strategy
image
Multiple FIRs Against Ambati Rambabu Mark Law Taking Its Course, Not Political Vendetta

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026