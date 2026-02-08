Harish Rao Corners Revanth Reddy Over Unkept Promises

The campaign for the Telangana municipal elections has entered its final phase, with all major political parties pushing hard to secure a majority of seats. The contest has become a matter of prestige for the three main parties, as senior leaders remain busy with intensive outreach. Campaigning is set to end by Monday evening, even as internal challenges continue to worry party leaderships.

Rebel candidates have emerged as a key concern across parties. Leaders are making last minute efforts to pacify them, fearing that rebels could damage official prospects on polling day. This uncertainty has added to the political tension on the ground.

Amid this backdrop, remarks made by BRS senior leader Harish Rao have drawn attention. Addressing voters, Harish Rao launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing the Congress government of failing to deliver on its promises.

Harish Rao said the Congress came to power by making commitments that were never fulfilled. He criticised the government by saying that apart from free bus travel, nothing else has worked under the current administration. He alleged that while women were promised free bus travel, families were burdened with higher costs elsewhere. He questioned what achievements the government could claim while seeking votes.

He also alleged that pension amounts were not increased as promised and that senior citizens were left with pending dues. Harish Rao urged voters to question the government about unpaid benefits. He further claimed that welfare schemes such as KCR Kits, Batukamma sarees, sheep distribution, fish explains, and fee reimbursement had all been stopped after the change in government.

Highlighting the previous BRS rule, Harish Rao said quality hospitals were built in places like Sadashivpet and Sangareddy. He recalled schemes that supported mothers and newborns and initiatives that addressed drinking water problems. He also questioned Congress promises such as giving gold to brides and large scale job creation, asking whether even a single beneficiary had received those benefits.

Referring to BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao, Harish Rao said Telangana was safer under Revanth leadership. He claimed public opinion already points to a return of KCR as Chief Minister in the coming years. He reminded voters that municipal councillors elected now would serve their terms largely under a future BRS government.