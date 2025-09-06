Harish Rao Responds to Kavitha’s Remarks with a Measured Stand

Harish Rao has responded to the recent remarks made by Kavitha, who repeated allegations against him and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Without getting into a war of words, Harish Rao chose to leave the matter to Kavitha’s “wisdom,” questioning why she felt the need to repeat charges already raised by opposition parties.

In his response, Harish Rao stressed that his political career has always been transparent. Calling his life in public service an “open book,” he reminded people of his long role in the Telangana movement and his visible commitment to the state’s development. His confidence suggested that the public already knows his contribution and dedication.

He also underlined that his responsibility is to work in line with the aspirations of the people. By presenting himself as focused on service rather than defending himself against repeated allegations, Harish Rao attempted to shift attention back to governance and accountability. Harish Rao’s reply reflects a strategy of restraint, focusing on his track record instead of personal attacks.

It is also worth noting that the BRS, under K. Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership for the past 25 years, has built its identity around discipline and unity, Harish Rao concluded.