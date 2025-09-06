Pic Talk: Meenakshi Chaudhary Sizzles in Style

Meenakshi Chaudhary has been doing Telugu films and the success of Lucky Baskhar and Sankranthiki Vastunnam gave her the needed boost. Meenakshi Chaudhary looked super hot and sizzled on the red carpet of the SIIMA Awards event that is taking place in Dubai. In a specially designed outfit, Meenakshi Chaudhary looked gorgeous, beautiful and super hot. The videos and pictures of the beauty are viral on social media. The actress also received Best Actress award (Critics) for her performance in Lucky Baskhar. She is currently working for Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie.