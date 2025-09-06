x
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi's Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam' promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah's Electrifying Pictures
Pic Talk: Meenakshi Chaudhary Sizzles in Style

Published on September 6, 2025 by sankar

Pic Talk: Meenakshi Chaudhary Sizzles in Style

Meenakshi Chaudhary has been doing Telugu films and the success of Lucky Baskhar and Sankranthiki Vastunnam gave her the needed boost. Meenakshi Chaudhary looked super hot and sizzled on the red carpet of the SIIMA Awards event that is taking place in Dubai. In a specially designed outfit, Meenakshi Chaudhary looked gorgeous, beautiful and super hot. The videos and pictures of the beauty are viral on social media. The actress also received Best Actress award (Critics) for her performance in Lucky Baskhar. She is currently working for Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju and Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie.

