Home > Politics

Trump’s takes a volte-face on Modi’s friendship

Published on September 6, 2025 by snehith

Trump’s takes a volte-face on Modi’s friendship

US President Donald Trump, who has the habit of taking U turns on his remarks quite often, displayed his fickle mindedness once again with his latest statements on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hours after sharing a photo of his Chinese and Russian counterparts with Modi and calling that the US lost India and Russia to China, Trump took a volte-face as he claims to go along very well with India’s PM.

Recalling Modi’s visit to USA a couple of months ago, Trump during a formal media interaction just a while ago said he was very disappointed with India’s decision to buy oil from Russia which is he slapped a very big tariff, but claims to go along well with him despite the trade war. He further asserted that the India and US share a special relationship and said he would always be friends with Modi.

” I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great.. I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about,” Trump opined when asked about a reconciliation of ties with India.

Despite Trump’s punitive trade charges over buying of oil from Russia, the Indian government remained unfazed and continued to pursue its ties with both Chinna and Russia in recent times. The US administration is reportedly not happy with the way the three Asian countries have been moving ahead with a mutual understanding in several sectors. The camaraderie between Modi, Xi and Putin at a summit of SCO in China recently drew global attention and irked Trump and his administrative officials who continued to target India for its trade ties.

