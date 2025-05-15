HBD Ram: An Actor Whose Potential Has Not Limit

Ustaad Ram Pothineni has turned 36 today.

Ever since his debut in 2006 with Devadasu, Ram made a mark for himself in the audience with a variety of subjects and his energetic performance.

In his career spanning about two decades, Ram played roles of boy next door as well as Ultra Mass roles. But he excelled in all of them making him a hero bankable to the producers as well as the audience.

Its just not about good looks, that extra effort he puts in for the dances as well as action makes him more special.

He is also the actor who does not fear to break the ice by doing different characters.

With iSmart Shankar, he underwent a radical makeover in his body or body language or the dialogue delivery. And there are very few actors in the industry who were able to do that so easily as Ram.

Ram has the potential to explode any time. It is for the filmmakers to tap the enormous amount of potential he has. And all it needs one good script.

His next with Mythri Movie Makers appears like that one film. #RAPO22 with its promotions so far has hit all the right nodes.

The film has the vibe that will instantly appeal to the audience. It is likely to show the potential of the actor big time when it releases.