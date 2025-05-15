x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
View all stories
Home > Movie News

HBD Ram: An Actor Whose Potential Has Not Limit

Published on May 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
23 Music Review: Melodious songs with Emotional Touch
image
YSRCP ₹3500 Cr Liquor Scam: Govindappa Balaji’s Role Exposed
image
Sumanth’s Anaganaga Movie Review
image
TDP Political Bureau Key Decisions for Welfare Schemes
image
Miss World Contestants Mesmerised by Ramappa Temple and Kakatiya Heritage

HBD Ram: An Actor Whose Potential Has Not Limit

Ustaad Ram Pothineni has turned 36 today.

Ever since his debut in 2006 with Devadasu, Ram made a mark for himself in the audience with a variety of subjects and his energetic performance.

In his career spanning about two decades, Ram played roles of boy next door as well as Ultra Mass roles. But he excelled in all of them making him a hero bankable to the producers as well as the audience.

Its just not about good looks, that extra effort he puts in for the dances as well as action makes him more special.

He is also the actor who does not fear to break the ice by doing different characters.

With iSmart Shankar, he underwent a radical makeover in his body or body language or the dialogue delivery. And there are very few actors in the industry who were able to do that so easily as Ram.

Ram has the potential to explode any time. It is for the filmmakers to tap the enormous amount of potential he has. And all it needs one good script.

His next with Mythri Movie Makers appears like that one film. #RAPO22 with its promotions so far has hit all the right nodes.

The film has the vibe that will instantly appeal to the audience. It is likely to show the potential of the actor big time when it releases.

Next Miss World Contestants Mesmerised by Ramappa Temple and Kakatiya Heritage Previous Thug Life: Kamal’s Aggressive Promotions In Telugu
else

TRENDING

image
23 Music Review: Melodious songs with Emotional Touch
image
HBD Ram: An Actor Whose Potential Has Not Limit
image
Thug Life: Kamal’s Aggressive Promotions In Telugu

Latest

image
23 Music Review: Melodious songs with Emotional Touch
image
YSRCP ₹3500 Cr Liquor Scam: Govindappa Balaji’s Role Exposed
image
Sumanth’s Anaganaga Movie Review
image
TDP Political Bureau Key Decisions for Welfare Schemes
image
Miss World Contestants Mesmerised by Ramappa Temple and Kakatiya Heritage

Most Read

image
YSRCP ₹3500 Cr Liquor Scam: Govindappa Balaji’s Role Exposed
image
TDP Political Bureau Key Decisions for Welfare Schemes
image
Miss World Contestants Mesmerised by Ramappa Temple and Kakatiya Heritage

Related Articles

Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad