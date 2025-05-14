Thug Life: Kamal’s Aggressive Promotions In Telugu

Universal Hero Kamal Haasan’s forthcoming venture Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam is getting ready for release on June 5th. The team paused the film’s promotions due to border issues, and with things coming to normalcy, they have resumed the publicity.

Thug Life is set to bring Kamal Haasan to Hyderabad and Vizag. The film’s two different events will happen in these two cities in Telugu states. While the audio and trailer launch event will be organized on May 24th in Hyderabad, the pre-release event will be held on the 29th in Vizag. However, the trailer will be unveiled on May 17th.

The film has music scored by AR Rahman and cinematography handled by Ravi K Chandran.