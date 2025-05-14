x
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Movie News

Thug Life: Kamal’s Aggressive Promotions In Telugu

Published on May 15, 2025

Thug Life: Kamal’s Aggressive Promotions In Telugu

Universal Hero Kamal Haasan’s forthcoming venture Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam is getting ready for release on June 5th. The team paused the film’s promotions due to border issues, and with things coming to normalcy, they have resumed the publicity.

Thug Life is set to bring Kamal Haasan to Hyderabad and Vizag. The film’s two different events will happen in these two cities in Telugu states. While the audio and trailer launch event will be organized on May 24th in Hyderabad, the pre-release event will be held on the 29th in Vizag. However, the trailer will be unveiled on May 17th.

The film has music scored by AR Rahman and cinematography handled by Ravi K Chandran.

