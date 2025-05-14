Speculation: NTR to play Dadasaheb Phalke?

The big news coming from the Bollywood media says that NTR is all set to play the role of Dadasaheb Phalke in his biopic. The news broke out from Bollywood media and an official word is yet to be made. The development says that SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya and Varun Gupta have met NTR and narrated the script of Dadasaheb Phalke biopic. The initial reports say that NTR has given his nod. Dadasaheb Phalke is named as the ‘Father of Indian Cinema’.

The development also says that NTR has given his verbal nod for the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke. Last year, SS Rajamouli released the announcement video of Made In India to be produced by Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya. The scriptwork of the film has been going on from a long time. NTR is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon and he is done with the shoot of War 2. He has films with Koratala Siva (Devara 2) and Nelson Dilipkumar lined up.